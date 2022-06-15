Did you know that the hobby of sports card collecting is more popular than ever? From the thrill of discovering a rare vintage gem to the excitement of tearing open a wax pack, aficionados are as dedicated as they have ever been.



Brendan Kirby recently dropped by PB Collectibles in Newport for a chat with owner Paul Borges about not only what his charming store has to offer but also why the hobby is so unique and how it brings together fans of all ages and generations.

Learn more: https://pbcollectibles.com/

