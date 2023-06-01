With summer right around the corner, now is the time to make your plans to experience all that the season has to offer. One of the ways you can get out and have some fun is with the New Bedford Summer Sound Series.

Per their website:

Every other Friday from 6:30-8:30 PM enjoy free concerts in the heart of downtown. These block party-style events will alternate between Lower Union Street and Purchase Street from June 9th through September 15th.

Dance and enjoy beverages from local establishments during the concerts! Watch live art and explore downtown New Bedford’s historic charm.

For additional info, visit: https://destinationnewbedford.org/summer-sound-series/