Lincolnwood Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is North Providence’s leading skilled nursing facility offering the best in subacute rehabilitative and long-term care with a primary goal of returning patients home as soon as possible.

Renowned for serving the healthcare needs of our community’s seniors with distinction, their center is proud of its extraordinary staff. Their team is comprised of caring and dedicated professionals who deliver personalized quality care and know every patient by name. In fact, many of their caregivers have been with them for decades.

Brendan Kirby recently dropped by to learn more.

For additional info, visit: https://lincolnwoodhc.com/

