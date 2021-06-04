Experience Providence’s Golden Age at Lippitt House Museum

In Rhode Island, a true sense of the past is all around us and nowhere is that more evident than in our Capital City of Providence. One location which is stepped in that history is Lippitt House Museum located on Hope Street. As stated on their website: “Built in 1865, it captures the brilliance of Victorian design and represents a time in Providence’s industrial history.”

Now is your chance to experience this spectacular location for yourself, and the good news is that starting TODAY, June 4, they are resuming their Tours. Capacity is limited and advance reservations are required but you can sign up and purchase tickets at the link below.

Joining Brendan Kirby on “The Rhode Show” today over ZOOM was the Museum’s Director Carrie Taylor who discussed all that they have taking place at their stunning location.

For more info visit: http://preserveri.org/visit-lippitt-house-museum

