Experience Music on the Hill

It’s been a long, challenging year but as we proceed further into 2021, live music and performances are slowly making their long-awaited and much welcomed return.

Now is your chance to experience it all with Music on The Hill. Joining Brendan Kirby on ‘The Rhode Show’ over ZOOM was Music on the Hill’s Artistic Director, John Pellegrino, who discussed this year’s lineup and what we can expect coming up in late May/early June and then later on in the summer.

For more info and the complete lineup, visit: https://www.musiconthehillri.org/concerts

