Virtual reality is getting better and better each and every day.

Now a local company from Boston is upping the game with a new app for the Oculus VR headset.

No more buying expensive equipment now just download Liteboxer in the Oculus app store and you are ready to go.

Liteboxer VR is the go-to workout for some of the top celebs such as Logan Paul, Timbaland, 2 Chains, Luke Gulbranson from Bravo’s hit show Summer House, and more.

There are more than 400 workouts, including 300 trainer classes and 100 Punch Tracks, which are on-demand songs from Universal Music’s catalog with pre-programmed patterns for you to punch to the beat.