It’s that time again as The Rogue Island Comedy Fest returns to Newport. With multiple venues and an abundance of talented performers scheduled to entertain, it promises to be a great time, as always.

Joining us on The Rhode Show today with all of the details was the event’s Co-Founder, Comedian Doug Key.

For more info on the Fest which runs 10/6 – 10/9, visit: https://www.rogueislandcomedyfest.com/