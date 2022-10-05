It’s that time again as The Rogue Island Comedy Fest returns to Newport. With multiple venues and an abundance of talented performers scheduled to entertain, it promises to be a great time, as always.
Joining us on The Rhode Show today with all of the details was the event’s Co-Founder, Comedian Doug Key.
For more info on the Fest which runs 10/6 – 10/9, visit: https://www.rogueislandcomedyfest.com/
