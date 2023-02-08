What can be better than spending your Summer by the Bay? Rocky Hill Country Day School Summer Camp registration is now open for a wide variety of experiences! Brendan Kirby recently dropped by to learn more about all they have to offer.
For more info, head to: https://www.rockyhill.org/camps/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.