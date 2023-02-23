New tasty options are coming to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. This morning on The Rhode Show we welcomed Green’s John Goodman, Assistant Vice President, Media & Public Relations, as he gave us an inside look at what’s ahead!
For more info on the airport and all they have to offer, head to: https://www.flyri.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.