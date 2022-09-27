An innovative new apartment development is taking shape in Woonsocket as a former church will soon be transformed into 32 units. This morning on The Rhode Show we spoke with Gregory Rice, GM/VP of Franchise Sales, Nexus Property Management, and Aimee Goodwin Lombardo, Managing Principal, Director of Operations ZDS Architects to learn more.
For additional information, visit: https://www.nexri.com/
