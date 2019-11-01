Breaking News
Strong Wind Gusts Continue This Morning, Additional Damage/Outages Possible
Closings & Delays
There are currently 38 active closings. Click for more details.
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Exercising and Indulging in the Rhody Roundup

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Local comedians, Ace Aceto and Doreen Collins join us on the Rhody Roundup panel alongside WaterFire’s Ed Cabral. We chat positive ways to start the day, swearing while exercising and indulging throughout the holidays!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com