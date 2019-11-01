Exercising and Indulging in the Rhody Roundup

Local comedians, Ace Aceto and Doreen Collins join us on the Rhody Roundup panel alongside WaterFire’s Ed Cabral. We chat positive ways to start the day, swearing while exercising and indulging throughout the holidays!

