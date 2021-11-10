Exciting Holiday Blends at Dunkin

Dunkin’ brand ambassador Audrey McClelland to talk all things Holiday with Dunkin’.

This year, Dunkin’ has rolled out some exciting and delicious beverages and treats.

Until December 1, guests can spark their holiday spirit with a medium Holiday Blend Coffee for $2 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

Dunkin’ is also introducing the all-new Pancake Minis, the perfect on-the-go treat for kids and adults!