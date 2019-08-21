Excel with Social Media

Breaking News
In 2019, most of us have a Social Media presence but how you present yourself socially can say a great deal about you to friends, associates and even potential employers. Therefore, it’s crucial that we be mindful of how we use this resource.

Joining us this morning with tips and advice on how we can put our best Social foot forward was Meghan Rothschild from ChikMedia.

Some of the resources she recommends are: @GLutenFreeREality and @LofeLoft_RhodeIsland.

Learn more about Meghan and the ChikMedia team here: http://www.chikmedia.us/

