‘ET’ dishes on latest celeb sightings!

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced a second day of tough congressional questions Tuesday about the Biden administration’s much-criticized withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Blinken sought to parry a new wave of bipartisan lawmaker anger over the operation that resulted in the complete takeover by the Taliban, and has left many American citizens, green card holders and at-risk Afghans stranded in the country.