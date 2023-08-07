(THE RHODE SHOW) – The mental health epidemic seems to impact people in so many ways from anxiety, depression, even coping with the daily stresses of life.

There’s many ways to seek help and one of them – equine therapy – is growing in popularity. It’s called – EAGALA for Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association.

Certified equine specialist, Pam Maloof hosts weekly sessions at Faith Hill Farm. St. Mary’s Home for Children – has been using the EAGALA program at the farm for it’s patients for years.

The EAGALA therapy sessions include a licensed mental health professional along with a qualified equine specialist.

The EAGALA therapeutic session are now even being reimbursed through some insurance companies.