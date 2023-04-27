Pitch RI is a new and local non-profit organization, offering an exciting competition for early-stage entrepreneurs in Rhode Island.
With a grand prize of $10,000, this is an opportunity for those hoping to get their new business venture/idea off the ground.
This competition is open to any and all residents in RI! Here is their website: https://pitchri.com/
