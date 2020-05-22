Entertaining the Family at Home

Lifestyle Expert, Josh McBride joins us with a list of his favorite essential items to keep the family entertained at home!
1. Elevate Spring Entertaining with WisconsinCheese.com
2. Febreze SMALL SPACES- $2.99; Available online at Target and Walmart
3. Serendipity Ice Cream- 7-Eleven, CVS, Walgreens
4. Rigwa- RigwaLife.com
5. Vooks- Vooks.com
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.