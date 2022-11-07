Michaela recently paid a visit to Sweet Marie’s Tea Cottage in North Kingstown, where tea time is a longstanding tradition.

Click here to make reservations at Sweet Marie’s.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.