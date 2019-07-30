This is your chance to enjoy beautiful music at Roger Williams Park’s Temple of Music. The Rhode Island Foundation brings the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra back to Roger Williams Park for a free community performance on Wednesday, August 7.

We had all of the details this morning with the RI Foundation’s Neil Steinberg and RI Philharmonic Executive Director, David Beauchesne.

For more info, visit: https://www.goprovidence.com/event/rhode-island-foundation-presents-rwp-pops-at-roger-williams-park/37270/