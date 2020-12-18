Enjoy a staycation at Hammetts Hotel

The 84-room Hammetts Hotel opened on June 26 in the heart of downtown Newport, RI, welcoming guests and the local community to explore, gather, and dine. The spirit of the hotel is a nod to Newport’s historic mercantile wharves in a modern context. It was designed to welcome visitors and the local community with vibrant social spaces, an art gallery, and stylishly comfortable guest rooms that convey a sense of arriving to ‘your place’ in Newport. Hammetts Hotel encourages Rhode Island residents to see the new Hammetts and explore Newport through the holidays and winter months. Marina View rooms and Suites are available at amazing prices as well. The offering is available now through April 1st.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.