Enhance your style with Kent Stetson

Looking to elevate your style in 2021? Kent Stetson has some designs you’ll love. Michaela recently caught up with the successful designer over Zoom to chat about his current work, his studio, and his success both locally here in RI and on the National level!

To learn more visit: http://www.kentstetson.com/

