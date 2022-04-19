With spring upon us and Earth Day around the corner, perhaps you are looking to tackle more outdoor projects around the house. Joining us on ‘The Rhode Show’ this morning with eco-friendly ideas you can try at your home was Carpenter/TV Host, Carter Oosterhouse.

For additional info, visit: http://www.TipsOnTV.com

To learn more about Carter, head to: https://www.carteroosterhouse.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

