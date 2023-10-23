Emilio DiSpirito – License Partner of Engel & Völkers East Greenwich and Engel & Völkers Barrington East Bay stopped by and discussed the CULTURE and BRAND of Engels & Voelkers and how it benefits the buyers and sellers of properties in our area.

With Exclusive listings locally, and association with luxury listings in all parts of the world, Engel & Völkers East Greenwich and Engel & Völkers Barrington East Bay can serve the needs of buyers and sellers anywhere.



Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specializing in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, yachts, and aircraft. Based in over 1,000 locations in total, Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services.

Consultancy, sales, and leasing form the core competencies of the staff of more than 15,000 people.

The company is currently operating in 32 countries on five continents

find out more at https://eastgreenwich.evrealestate.com/ and BarringtonEastBay.evrealestate.com