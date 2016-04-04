Putting safety first while working on Spring projects

It’s getting to be that time of year, when you begin thinking of all the things that need to be done inside and outside of your home, but for some safety is not foremost on their minds.

Steve Bennett, Damage Prevention Manager-National Grid,  joined The Rhode Show Monday to discuss the importance of following safety procedures while working on home projects.

