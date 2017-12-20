National Grid to hold Customer Assistance Expos

Energy Smart

by: twright

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Damaris Dominguez – New England Consumer Advocate for National Grid and Patrick Murray – Customer Satisfaction & Regulatory Compliance  for National Grid, joined us Tuesday to discuss their upcoming Customer Assistance Expos.

To learn what assistance could be available: https://www.nationalgridus.com/ri-home/

More Energy Smart: Tips, resources and informative segments from The Rhode Show »

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

Your Local Election HQ

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams