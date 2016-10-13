National Grid shares home heating safety tips for winter

Energy Smart

by: twright

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

We may not want to think about it right now, but winter is just around the corner. In fact, we’re already starting to experience some cool temperatures at night, so what can we do to ensure that our home heating systems are safe?

Charlie Rugg, Lead Supervisor of Customer Meter Service at National Grid RI, joined us Thursday to discuss some tips we need to keep in mind as we inch towards winter.

More Energy Smart: Tips, resources and informative segments from The Rhode Show »

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Your Local Election HQ

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams