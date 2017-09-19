National Grid shares energy efficiency incentives

With the Winter months soon to roll in, energy savings are on the minds of many when it comes to keeping their home warm. Matthew Ray, National Grid’s Strategic Business Analyst for Energy Efficiency, joins us on set to discuss energy efficiency incentives and relevant programs we can utilize.

Links referenced in interview:

ngrid.com/savengrid.com/billhelp

For more information visit NationalGridUS.com 

