National Grid prepares for severe weather

Energy Smart

by: twright

Posted: / Updated:
national grid_328429
main bkg
bkg

As we begin to head towards the late summer months, we can expect the weather patterns to get a bit unsettled. With that being said it’s important to have the proper equipment in place in case of an emergency.

Gary Lataille, Lead Program Manager-Exercises and Drill at National Grid, joined The Rhode Show Monday to discuss how their Mobile Emergency Operations Center Vehicle will help during sever weather.

For more information, go to Nationalgrid.com and click on Emergencies and Outages.

More Energy Smart: Tips, resources and informative segments from The Rhode Show »

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Your Local Election HQ

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams