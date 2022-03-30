A favorite local event is back with the return of the Rhode Island Home Show which comes to the RI Convention Center, April 7-10. Joining us on ‘The Rhode Show’ today to discuss the Energy Expo component and more were Chris Kearns, Assistant Director for Special Projects at Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources, and Angela Li, Lead Analyst in Rhode Island Customer Energy Management.

For additional info on the State of RI Energy Efficiency Resource Management Council, head to: https://rieermc.ri.gov/

To learn more about the Home Show, visit: https://ribahomeshow.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

