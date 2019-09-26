Endless Summer Festival fundraiser helps families in need

The Narragansett Lions Club, Narragansett Parks and Recreation Department and Narragansett Chamber of Commerce are partnering to host a new “Endless Summer Festival” Fundraiser on Saturday, September 28, 2019 with a rain date of Sunday September 29, 2019.



The one-day event will be held at the Narragansett Beach Cabana and North Pavilion areas from 12:00PM – 6:00PM



The Event is comprised of the following activities:

A 3-hour performance (2:30PM – 5:30PM) from “Tramps Like Us” a Bruce Springsteen Tribute Band from New Jersey/New York. (with 10,000+ followers on Facebook)

Beer and Wine Garden (within the clubhouse deck)

Food Vendors

Local Craft Vendors

Rock Wall

Children’s Activities

Find out more at http://narragansettlionsclub.org/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.







