Breaking News
President Donald Trump impeached by US House on 2 charges
1  of  2
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: The Business of Cannabis Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
Target 12 on WPRI.com

End Of The Year Market Check

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
seyboth real estate_575883
main bkg
bkg

We’re just under 2 weeks away from the start of 20-20  

Which calls for a housing market update!

This morning Kyle Seyboth 

of the Seyboth Team at Keller Williams Realty joined us.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com