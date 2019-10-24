Support Young Girls at the Sneaker Soiree

Join Girls on the Run Rhode Island for a night of celebrating at their 3rd Annual Sneaker Soirée hosted at the Skyline at Waterplace Park Providence. Show your true Girls on the Run spirit and come dressed in cocktail attire sporting your favorite pair of sneakers.
Evening Festivities:
~ Silent Auction
~ Cocktails & Heavy Bites
~ Live Band & Dancing Featuring “Those Guys”
~ Sneaker Contest
*Please arrive at 7:00 PM to enjoy the full evening.
—
Tickets:
Premier Ticket Price $65 per person (8/1 – 8/31) – 100 available at this price
General Ticket $75 per person (9/1 – 11/7) – online ticket sales close at noon 11/7
Door Sales $85 (11/8) – while tickets last
(ticket price includes welcome drink, heavy bites, and evening festivities)
