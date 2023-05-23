Today marks 46 years since the King of Rock and Roll’s last performance at what was called The Providence Civic Center now The AMP.
We met up with two fans of Elvis who are also Father and Son.
They travel to every venue that the King performed at.
You can follow them at https://www.youtube.com/@elvisbackontour
