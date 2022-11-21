Elves for Elders visits The Rhode Show. Elves for Elders is a program designed to provide gifts for seniors across the state of Rhode Island who might not otherwise receive a gift for the Holidays. These gifts are donated through the generosity of the community.
Here are the Elves for Elders Tree locations and contacts:
Allstate Insurance – Cara Benjamin – 765- 5000
125 Eddie Dowling Highway, North Smithfield
Coffee & Cream – Heather Branchaud – 488-4448
900 Victory Highway, North Smithfield
Davenport’s Cumberland – Greg Davenport – 334-1017
1070 Mendon Road, Cumberland
Davenport’s East Providence – Greg Davenport – 438-3381
1925 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence
Lulu’s Krazy Daisy Fashion Consignment – Laurie Villard – 597-6219
706 St. Paul Street, North Smithfield
Mission Nutrition – Mike Filipe – 649-4264
156 Gansett Avenue, Cranston
Noon Designs – Nora Alexander – 455-1222
18 Post Road, Warwick
North Smithfield Automotive Center – 769-2525
106 Greenville Road, North Smithfield
Pink Parasol Boutique – Michael Murrillo – 640-4539
24 Brown Street, North Kingstown
Salon Serenity – 821-0027
577 Tiogue Avenue, Coventry
Salon Sunflower – Anneli LaFond – 769-9535
662 Great Road, North Smithfield
Shana’s Kitchen – Courtney & Sherry Dolan – 725-5670
1517 Old Louisquisset Pike, Lincoln
Shear Dimensions – Joanne Petronio – 595-5561
885 Reservoir Avenue, Cranston
The Art of You – 642-8725
73 Eddie Dowling Highway, North Smithfield
Warwick Mall – Linda Campbell – 921-1584
Customer Service Booth – Pauline – 739-7500
