Elves for Elders visits The Rhode Show. Elves for Elders is a program designed to provide gifts for seniors across the state of Rhode Island who might not otherwise receive a gift for the Holidays. These gifts are donated through the generosity of the community.

Here are the Elves for Elders Tree locations and contacts:

Allstate Insurance – Cara Benjamin – 765- 5000

125 Eddie Dowling Highway, North Smithfield

Coffee & Cream – Heather Branchaud – 488-4448

900 Victory Highway, North Smithfield

Davenport’s Cumberland – Greg Davenport – 334-1017

1070 Mendon Road, Cumberland

Davenport’s East Providence – Greg Davenport – 438-3381

1925 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence

Lulu’s Krazy Daisy Fashion Consignment – Laurie Villard – 597-6219

706 St. Paul Street, North Smithfield

Mission Nutrition – Mike Filipe – 649-4264

156 Gansett Avenue, Cranston

Noon Designs – Nora Alexander – 455-1222

18 Post Road, Warwick

North Smithfield Automotive Center – 769-2525

106 Greenville Road, North Smithfield

Pink Parasol Boutique – Michael Murrillo – 640-4539

24 Brown Street, North Kingstown

Salon Serenity – 821-0027

577 Tiogue Avenue, Coventry

Salon Sunflower – Anneli LaFond – 769-9535

662 Great Road, North Smithfield

Shana’s Kitchen – Courtney & Sherry Dolan – 725-5670

1517 Old Louisquisset Pike, Lincoln

Shear Dimensions – Joanne Petronio – 595-5561

885 Reservoir Avenue, Cranston

The Art of You – 642-8725

73 Eddie Dowling Highway, North Smithfield

Warwick Mall – Linda Campbell – 921-1584

Customer Service Booth – Pauline – 739-7500