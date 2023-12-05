Elves for Elders is a program designed to provide gifts for seniors across the state of RI who might not otherwise receive a gift for the Holidays. These gifts are donated through the generosity of the community. Last year they fulfilled 2735 stars. This is year 23 and they have 4345 stars from 44 communities.
This year our tree locations are:
All American Assisted Living in Warwick
Allstate Insurance in North Smithfield
Atria Lincoln Place in Lincoln
Coffee and Cream in North Smithfield
Davenports in E. Providence and Cumberland
Face First in N. Smithfield
Halcyon Assisted Living in Warwick
Lulu’s Krazy Daisy Fashion Consignment in N. Smithfield
Mission Nutrition in Cranston
Noon Designs in Cranston
North Smithfield Automotive Center
Pink Parasol Boutique in Wickford
Rad Fitness in Pawtucket
Salon Serenity in Coventry
Salon Sunflower in N. Smithfield
Shana’s Kitchen in Lincoln
Shear Dimensions in Cranston
The Art of You in N. Smithfield
The Bridge at Cherry Hill in Johnston
Poppy’s Restaurant in Cumberland
Warwick Mall in Warwick
We Roast Coffee in Lincoln