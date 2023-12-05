Elves for Elders is a program designed to provide gifts for seniors across the state of RI who might not otherwise receive a gift for the Holidays. These gifts are donated through the generosity of the community. Last year they fulfilled 2735 stars. This is year 23 and they have 4345 stars from 44 communities.

This year our tree locations are:

All American Assisted Living in Warwick

Allstate Insurance in North Smithfield

Atria Lincoln Place in Lincoln

Coffee and Cream in North Smithfield

Davenports in E. Providence and Cumberland

Face First in N. Smithfield

Halcyon Assisted Living in Warwick

Lulu’s Krazy Daisy Fashion Consignment in N. Smithfield

Mission Nutrition in Cranston

Noon Designs in Cranston

North Smithfield Automotive Center

Pink Parasol Boutique in Wickford

Rad Fitness in Pawtucket

Salon Serenity in Coventry

Salon Sunflower in N. Smithfield

Shana’s Kitchen in Lincoln

Shear Dimensions in Cranston

The Art of You in N. Smithfield

The Bridge at Cherry Hill in Johnston

Poppy’s Restaurant in Cumberland

Warwick Mall in Warwick

We Roast Coffee in Lincoln