Emmy award-winning journalist and television host Elizabeth Vargas chats with is today about her new show, “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” an hour-long weekday news program debuting April 3, 2023 (6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT).

“Elizabeth Vargas Reports” will feature one-on-one interviews with headline makers across the country and on-the-ground reporting by NewsNation’s team of seasoned journalists. Additionally, Ms. Vargas will serve as a regular contributor to NewsNation’s daytime and primetime lineup of news, analysis and talk programming.