Elite Physical Therapy can help you stay active this spring

With warmer weather upon us, you may be looking to get outside and to become a bit more active. Plus, after a long winter that perhaps saw you working at home and sitting for unusual stretches, this could be a more challenging time than usual.

Thankfully, you can be ready and the team at Elite Physical Therapy can help. This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we welcomed Elite’s Founder/Doctor of PT, Michael Nula, as he chatted about the various ways being active can help your mental and physical well being. He also shared and recommended some valuable stretches that can help you be ready for a more active lifestyle.

To learn more, visit: https://elitephysicaltherapy.com/

