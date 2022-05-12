After a nine-year hiatus, Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returns to Boston. The Boston stop, set for Saturday, June 4, 2022, will serve as the start to the 2022 season as the only stop in North America. The city’s Seaport neighborhood will serve as the backdrop to the competition and the diving platform will rise again atop the Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA Boston).

Elite Cliff Diver, Ellie Smith, visits The Rhode Show to talk about her career, her upcoming attempt at the hardest diver ever attempted by a female in the competition, and more.



The event will take place on Saturday, June 4th atop the ICA Boston, with doors opening at 12PM and the show starting at 2PM. To attend, spectators must obtain a complementary ticket via Eventbrite.