Elena Cardone can help you build your own empire

Do you believe you possess the entrepreneurial spirit? Do you have big ideas but perhaps you just lack that spark to get you moving? Successful Entrepreneur Elena Cardone has built her own successful career via crucial steps and hard work and she is anxious to share how exactly you can do it for yourself.

Chatting with Brendan Kirby on “The Rhode Show” over ZOOM, she broke down the various ways which can help you take those difficult steps and achieve success.

Learn more about Elena and get inspired here: https://elenacardone.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

