In a world where children are rushed from place to place, often on devices, teachers need to create an environment where they are given time and allowed to focus, to think, to create, and to learn.

This book provides over 100-screen free ideas and activities to help teachers of students in preK-Grade 6 inspire authentic learning in their classroom.

Local author, Jennifer Lee Quattrucci joined us on The Rhode Show to talk about her book “Educate the Heart”