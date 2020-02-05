Edie Falco chats “Tommy” premiere

Premiering tomorrow night at 10pm on CBS, “Tommy” centers around Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, played by Edie Falco, who becomes the first female Chief of Police for the LAPD.

She joined us LIVE this morning to chat more about her role and what fans can expect.

Learn more: https://www.cbs.com/shows/tommy/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

