Live Now
Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg pays a visit to Rhode Island
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Edie Falco chats “Tommy” premiere

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Premiering tomorrow night at 10pm on CBS, “Tommy” centers around Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, played by Edie Falco, who becomes the first female Chief of Police for the LAPD.

She joined us LIVE this morning to chat more about her role and what fans can expect.

Learn more: https://www.cbs.com/shows/tommy/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com