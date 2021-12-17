Ed Cooley talks hoops & holidays

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers can expect to see some changes Friday on I-195, along with an increase in travel time, as work gets underway on one of the most well-traveled and structurally deficient bridges in the state.

That's according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT), which says there will be lane shifts on the westbound side of the highway starting at 9 p.m. so construction crews can begin rebuilding the Washington Bridge.