Eco-friendly activities for Earth Month

Stephanie Moram, Green Living Mentor, and CEO and Founder of Good Girl Gone Green regularly teaches busy people how to live greener and more sustainably without feeling overwhelmed. This year, Stephanie has compiled a list of easy and eco-friendly activities to celebrate Earth Day!
- Organize a walk to clean up your neighborhood, area park, or parking lot. This is a great activity to do with kids to learn to work together and become environmental stewards.
- Bring your own utensils somewhere you’d be using plastic, or bring containers for leftovers. Help cut down on plastic waste from single use items.
- Plan to replace one everyday item with a reusable alternative. For example, replace plastic Ziploc bags with reusable bags and plastic disposable water bottles with trendy reusable ones.
- Eliminate excess trash by reusing something like a glass jar as a take-along salad container or to-go cup for cold brew coffee or tea. Find new uses for items that you would normally recycle or throw away.
- Buy a plant or herb garden for your kitchen, living room or bathroom. (best if from a local store) Support cleaner air quality through house plants.
- Support your local stores, farms, and restaurants and bring reusables with you. Traveling locally for needs and wants reduces emissions and encourages sustainability.
- Open your windows as much as you can to get fresh air! Enjoy the physical and mental benefits of fresh air and become more inspired to protect air quality.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.