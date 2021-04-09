Eco-friendly activities for Earth Month

In the kitchen today, we welcome Co-Owner and Chef Marisa Iocco from the Polpettiamo making meatballs. Chef Iocco is Boston's only Italilan-born female executive chef and has delighted restaurant goers in her other restaurant, Spiga Ristorante in Needham, Massachusetts. She also is known for her 2018 book, Every Menu is a Love Story.

Polpettiamo’s menu is prepared fresh daily in the 200 square foot cloud kitchen located at 65 Bath Street in Providence. Anything that has not been prepared in the kitchen has been produced locally. The meatballs are ground, mixed with fresh herbs, and shaped daily by the team. The Parmigiano-Reggiano and mozzarella are grated fresh on-site, and béchamel sauce is made daily, for example. It truly provides a high quality, slowly made restaurant meal experience served in a convenient, modern and fast way for everyone.