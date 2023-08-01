Eating with the Ecosystem is a small nonprofit with a unique mission: to promote a place-based approach to sustaining New England’s wild seafood.

By fusing together the ecological knowledge of marine scientists and commercial fishermen, the creativity of the region’s most innovative chefs, the know-how of seafood businesses, and the enthusiasm of local seafood lovers, we advance a New England seafood system that supports the region’s marine ecosystems and the people who depend on them.