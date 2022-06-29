Beginning July 5th, “Eat, Play, Learn PVD” programs begin. FREE summer meals for youth as well as free play and learn activities. For more information, go to https://eatplaylearnpvd.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.