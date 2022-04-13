Come out to Waters Church to see the Easter Bunny!
There will be fun music, prizes galore, and a chance to check out Waters Early Learning Center preschool. Don’t forget, best of all, we’ll be dropping 30,000 Easter eggs from a helicopter.
Registration is free, so sign up and claim your spots!
https://waterschurch.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1226577
