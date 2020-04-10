Easter Crafts from The Mod Mommy

With this Easter will be a little different for many it doesn’t mean it can’t be fun.

The Mod Mommy has some ideas to still make it a festive day.

Supplies:

Paper or card stock

Crayons,

markers,

colored pencils

Glue

Scissors

Yarn or similar

optional: printed template



Method:If using the template I created, download and print as many sheets as you need.

Cut out the egg shapes and color or design to your liking.

Once all eggs are colored in, cut the yarn to fit the area where you’ll be hanging it.

Next, glue the paper eggs on to the yarn.

Once it’s dry, hang it up and admire your work!