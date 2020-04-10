1  of  2
Live Now
CBS News Coverage: White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing Mass. Governor Baker daily coronavirus briefing
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Easter Crafts from The Mod Mommy

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

With this Easter will be a little different for many it doesn’t mean it can’t be fun.

The Mod Mommy has some ideas to still make it a festive day.

Supplies:

Paper or card stock

Crayons,

markers,

colored pencils

Glue

Scissors

Yarn or similar

optional: printed template


Method:If using the template I created, download and print as many sheets as you need.
Cut out the egg shapes and color or design to your liking.
Once all eggs are colored in, cut the yarn to fit the area where you’ll be hanging it.
Next, glue the paper eggs on to the yarn.

Once it’s dry, hang it up and admire your work!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com