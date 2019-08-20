East Greenwich Summer’s End

The Summer Arts & Festival Organization has been bringing arts and music to the East Greenwich community since 1996.

The event was started by a small group of East Greenwich residents who thought that it would be a great idea to celebrate summer’s end in East Greenwich with an event that would bring our community together to enjoy one last event before heading back to school and work in the autumn.

Friday August 30th

Rain date: August 31st

Gates open 4:00 PM Music starts: 5:30 PM

