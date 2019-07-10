East Commerce Solutions supports Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence

Ed Medeiros, President and CEO of East Commerce Solutions, joined us on set along with Mary Anne Stchur, Chief Advancement Officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence, to discuss the upcoming East Commerce Solutions Classic, which will help Providence Boys & Girls Clubs employ teens this summer and provide them with college prep courses.

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence visit www.bgcprov.org. For more information on the East Commerce Solutions Classic contact Marie Drury at mdrury@bgcprov.org or call (401) 444-0750.