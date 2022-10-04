The East Commerce Solutions 9th annual Turkey Run is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 18. Thanksgiving dinners will be delivered to help feed those in need, throughout Southeastern New England. Ed Medeiros from East Commerce Solutions and Officer Jose Deschamps from The Providence Police Department, joined “The Rhode Show” to talk about this huge undertaking and explain why more volunteers are needed before and during this year’s event.

